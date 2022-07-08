Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.