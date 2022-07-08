EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

