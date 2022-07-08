Ieq Capital LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $170.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.02. The firm has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

