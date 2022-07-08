Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 435,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $241.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,618. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.