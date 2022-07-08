Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $202.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.02.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.76.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.