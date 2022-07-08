Bailard Inc. Sells 212 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $424.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.08. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

