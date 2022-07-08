Bailard Inc. Buys 590 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.94.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

