Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 26,932 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

