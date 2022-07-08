Bailard Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,552,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

