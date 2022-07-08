Bailard Inc. Sells 533 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $3,139,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.