PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 612.2% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 113,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 97,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

