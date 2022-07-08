Bailard Inc. Acquires 8,925 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.39.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $86,724,377. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

