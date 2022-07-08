Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after purchasing an additional 243,421 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

