Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in SEA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SEA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

SE stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

