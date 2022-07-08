Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

