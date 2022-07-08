Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

