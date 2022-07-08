Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

