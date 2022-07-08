Tobam Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tobam lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $156.49 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

