Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $357.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

