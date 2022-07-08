Tobam Has $213,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tobam grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

