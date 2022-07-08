International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.82. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.