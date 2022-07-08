FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $106,000 in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

OIL stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

