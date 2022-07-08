FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $106,000 in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
OIL stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.
iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Company Profile (Get Rating)
