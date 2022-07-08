Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,952,000 after acquiring an additional 990,059 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

