FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,116.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Shares of JXN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

