Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases New Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Biogen by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $217.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $372.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

