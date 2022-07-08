FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 417,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

