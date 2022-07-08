Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $422.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

