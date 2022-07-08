Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

