Tobam Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tobam increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $153.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

