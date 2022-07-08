FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,552,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REKR shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of REKR opened at $1.90 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 248.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 243,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $524,389.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,620.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

