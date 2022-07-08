Tobam Has $203,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Allstate were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.