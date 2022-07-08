FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $602,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,826,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

BSGA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

