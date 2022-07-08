FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $517.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total value of $6,019,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,245,022.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

