Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,565,000 after buying an additional 232,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,684,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

FRT stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

