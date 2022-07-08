Tobam Buys 195 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tobam grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,155,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $259.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

