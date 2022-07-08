Tobam Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tobam lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 925 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Illumina were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

ILMN stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

