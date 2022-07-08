Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,475,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $11,089,000. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

