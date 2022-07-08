Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 917.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Vertiv Profile (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.