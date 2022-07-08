Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.