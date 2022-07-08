Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

