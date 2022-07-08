PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 648.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.48 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.11.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

