Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.58 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.