Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 890 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $44.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

