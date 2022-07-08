iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

