General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

