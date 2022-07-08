Cerity Partners LLC Buys 226,227 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 956.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at $3,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $14.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

