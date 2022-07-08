Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

EXC stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

