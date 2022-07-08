Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 456 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

