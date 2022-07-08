Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,501,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 250,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $152.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

