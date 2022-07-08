Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $148.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

